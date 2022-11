SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner, of Spartanburg.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

