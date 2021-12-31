1 dead on New Year’s Eve following shooting in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office investigates

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead on New Year’s Eve.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 2 a.m. deputies responded to the El Gordo Bar on the Asheville Highway in Spartanburg. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male inside the business who had shot.

Deputies said from interviewing witnesses, the victim and an unidentified male suspect had a verbal argument that escalated.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jose Luis Perez, 32, or Boilings Springs. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store