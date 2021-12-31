1 dead on New Year’s Eve following shooting in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office investigates

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead on New Year’s Eve.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 2 a.m. deputies responded to the El Gordo Bar on the Asheville Highway in Spartanburg. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male inside the business who had shot.

Deputies said from interviewing witnesses, the victim and an unidentified male suspect had a verbal argument that escalated.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jose Luis Perez, 32, or Boilings Springs. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of this incident.