GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was injured in a shooting overnight in Greenville County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Moncton Place shortly after midnight to find a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies said the woman was injured when someone fired shots into the home.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-467-5210.