$1 million set to fix some Anderson Co. roads; roughly 900 miles of roads still in need of repairs

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Anderson County Road and Bridges manager said just over $1 million will be spent on road rehabilitation very soon, thanks to the gas tax money you pay at the pump.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently granted the funds for the project.

“So the C-fund is a partnership with the DOT. A percentage of the gas tax that you pay, goes into a certain fund and then that fund from the state is given out within every County,” said Matt Hogan, Road and Bridges Department Manager for Anderson County.

Hogan said, the funds will only completely repave a little over two miles of road.

“We’ll go in and fix all the bad spots on the roads, then we’ll come back and pave a new surface on these roads,” Hogan said.

“Those include, Airport Road, Crompton Road, and Shirley Dairy Road,” Hogan said.

Gary Grzelecki lives near Airport Road, he has witnessed the problem as a front seat driver for years.

“I think that’s fantastic. I think we need our roads fixed,” said Grzelecki. “There’s potholes all over and it’s about time,” he said.

However, Hogan said there are many other roads in need of repairs.

“Right now, we have around 900 miles that are looking to drop from that fair and good, down to the poor level. If we don’t do something, when they get in that poor, it just cost more to repair those. They’d have to be completely reconstructed, which would cost more money,” Hogan said.

That’s 60 to 70% of the roads on the verge of going down hill. Hogan said, they actually need $190 million to fix all of the problems. In fact,they were looking at two remedies before COVID-19 hit.

“In the past, before COVID, we did look at the vehicle property tax, the fee. We looked at that,” Hogan said.

The second option, was a transportation penny sales tax, which would bring in more than $20 million dollars a year. However, the County said discussions on those options have been tabled, so it wouldn’t be a burden to taxpayers during the pandemic.

“The way we have our world going today, we don’t know day by day. A lot of people are struggling trying to keep their homes, so I don’t think this would be a good time to raise any taxes. But if we have any money to work with, we should use that money and then worry about what we need next,” Grzelecki said.

Hogan said as cold weather creeps in, and more roads see heavy traffic, things could only get worse. He also said he’s grateful for what they do have, but more money is needed quickly.

“We are looking this coming year, my engineering staff now we’re coming up with a plan to present to council, we’re going to work with them and let them know our conditions of our roads and give them the prices of this is the kind of money we’re going to be needing,” Hogan said.

The $1 million construction project will start sometime in the Spring. The county will also go before Anderson Council in February, about the many other roads in need of repairs.

Hogan also said while applying for the application for the funds, he submitted dozens of roads in need of repairs in residential areas. He is advocating to get those fix as soon as possible.