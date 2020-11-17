1,088 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,088 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 11 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 186,528 with 3,884 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (7,894) was 13.8 percent.

800 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 224 of those patients are in the ICU with 106 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,371,056 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: