MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 11,000 customers are without electricity near Matthews Friday morning after a fire at a Duke Energy substation, officials say.

Matthews Police said East John Street is closed from I-485 to Stallings Road while emergency crews work are on the scene.

The Stallings Fire Department said a foam unit was brought in from Charlotte to help battle the blaze.

Queen City News reporter Savannah Rudicel reported the flames were extinguished around 9:30 a.m.

According to Duke Energy, the fire happened on a portable piece of equipment that was being used as part of maintenance at the substation. The main part of the substation does not appear to be affected, officials say.

The estimated time of restoration is 10:45 a.m.

Click here to view the current outage map.

Matthews Police warned drivers that traffic signals are out at several intersections in the area. Treat traffic lights as four-way stops until power is restored.

Queen City News is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.