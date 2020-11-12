1,243 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,243 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 8 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 179,832 with 3,817 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (8,659) was 14.4 percent.

810 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 196 of those patients are in the ICU with 91 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,249,528 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: