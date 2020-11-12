1,243 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

WSPA

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,243 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 8 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 179,832 with 3,817 confirmed deaths.

LIST: SC COVID-19 cases by county – Nov. 12

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (8,659) was 14.4 percent.

810 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 196 of those patients are in the ICU with 91 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,249,528 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 2
  • Aiken County: 29
  • Anderson County: 67
  • Bamberg County: 2
  • Barnwell County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 42
  • Berkeley County: 22
  • Calhoun County: 0
  • Charleston County: 49
  • Cherokee County: 37
  • Chester County: 9
  • Chesterfield County: 9
  • Clarendon County: 2
  • Colleton County: 2
  • Darlington County: 11
  • Dillon County: 6
  • Dorchester County: 20
  • Edgefield County: 6
  • Fairfield County: 3
  • Florence County: 30
  • Georgetown County: 10
  • Greenville County: 250
  • Greenwood County: 19
  • Hampton County: 5
  • Horry County: 69
  • Jasper County: 5
  • Kershaw County: 8
  • Lancaster County: 15
  • Laurens County: 21
  • Lee County: 2
  • Lexington County: 95
  • Marion County: 1
  • Marlboro County: 5
  • McCormick County: 4
  • Newberry County: 17
  • Oconee County: 15
  • Orangeburg County: 14
  • Pickens County: 40
  • Richland County: 78
  • Saluda County: 0
  • Spartanburg County: 127
  • Sumter County: 19
  • Union County: 6
  • Williamsburg County: 3
  • York County: 66

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

Trending Stories