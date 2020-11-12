1,243 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,243 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 8 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 179,832 with 3,817 confirmed deaths.
LIST: SC COVID-19 cases by county – Nov. 12
The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (8,659) was 14.4 percent.
810 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 196 of those patients are in the ICU with 91 on a ventilator.
A total of 2,249,528 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 29
- Anderson County: 67
- Bamberg County: 2
- Barnwell County: 1
- Beaufort County: 42
- Berkeley County: 22
- Calhoun County: 0
- Charleston County: 49
- Cherokee County: 37
- Chester County: 9
- Chesterfield County: 9
- Clarendon County: 2
- Colleton County: 2
- Darlington County: 11
- Dillon County: 6
- Dorchester County: 20
- Edgefield County: 6
- Fairfield County: 3
- Florence County: 30
- Georgetown County: 10
- Greenville County: 250
- Greenwood County: 19
- Hampton County: 5
- Horry County: 69
- Jasper County: 5
- Kershaw County: 8
- Lancaster County: 15
- Laurens County: 21
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 95
- Marion County: 1
- Marlboro County: 5
- McCormick County: 4
- Newberry County: 17
- Oconee County: 15
- Orangeburg County: 14
- Pickens County: 40
- Richland County: 78
- Saluda County: 0
- Spartanburg County: 127
- Sumter County: 19
- Union County: 6
- Williamsburg County: 3
- York County: 66