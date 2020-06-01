15 arrested during weekend protests in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A total of 15 people were arrested in connection with protests in downtown Greenville over the weekend, according to Lt. Paramore with the city.

GALLERY | Protesters gather in Greenville

Protesters flooded the streets of downtown Greenville on Saturday and Sunday demanding justice for George Floyd and to protest police brutality.

Lt. Paramore said four arrests were made on Saturday and 11 were physically arrested Sunday with one person being issued a citation only.

Details on the 15 people arrested will be made available Tuesday morning.