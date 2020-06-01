Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

15 arrested during weekend protests in Greenville

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Protesters in downtown Greenville on Sunday, June 31 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A total of 15 people were arrested in connection with protests in downtown Greenville over the weekend, according to Lt. Paramore with the city.

GALLERY | Protesters gather in Greenville

Protesters flooded the streets of downtown Greenville on Saturday and Sunday demanding justice for George Floyd and to protest police brutality.

Lt. Paramore said four arrests were made on Saturday and 11 were physically arrested Sunday with one person being issued a citation only.

Details on the 15 people arrested will be made available Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories