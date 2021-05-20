18 arrested in Henderson County drug investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — 18 people are facing drug charges following an eight-month investigation by the Henderson County Drug Task Force.

The arrests were made on May 14 when six search warrants were executed by the task force. Four of the warrants were executed in the Green Meadows community of Hendersonville and two took place in Henderson County.

The operation, titled Operation WaveRider, targeted drug sales, drug trafficking and overdose cases in Hendersonville and Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified Kendall Angram as the supply source for several controlled substances tied with overdoses in the area. Additionally, numerous people associated with Angram’s drug trafficking organization were also identified.

Detectives seized quantities of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA/ecstasy, $12,000 in cash and seven firearms as a result of the search warrants.

The following suspects were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:

Kendall Deron Angram, 34, of Hendersonville: Trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling/delivering a controlled substance, continuing a criminal enterprise, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin/opiates. Angram is being held on a $998,000 secured bond.

William Keeion Smith, 34, of Hendersonville: Trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling/delivering a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of probation violation. Smith is being held on $758,000 bond.

Trayvon Rasheen Downs, 22, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for purposes of selling/delivering a controlled substance, felony hit/run with injury, and two counts of failure to appear. Downs received a $271,000 bond.

Ronald Lee Peak, 40, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Peak received a $70,000 bond.

Reggie Bernard Smith, 39, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Smith received $225,000 bond.

Gail Samantha Smith, 56, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Smith received $225,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Angram, 32, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Angram received a $225,000 bond.

Alexa Rae Melgar, 23, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Melgar received a $225,000 bond.

Shanterria Iranisha Davis, 26, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Davis received a $225,000 bond.

Michael Lindsay Jones, 35, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II. Jones received a $225,000 bond.

Adam Michael Trexler, 34, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Trexler received a $225,000 bond.

Logan Trey Jones, 25, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Jones received a $225,000 bond.

Tristan Lee Haas, 30, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II substance, and two probation violations. Haas received a $55.000 bond.

Bridgett Danielle Walker, 29, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II. Walker received a $425,000 bond.

Andreas Saucedo, 37, of Saluda: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Saucedo received a $225,000 bond.

Wanda Roxanne Flores, 33, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Flores received a $225,000 bond.

Christopher Dale Brown, 36, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Brown received a $225,000 bond.

Tyler Cole Pace, 29, of Hendersonville: Felony conspiracy to aid/abet a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Pace received a $225,000 bond.