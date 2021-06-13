18-year-old boy dies following crash in Spartanburg Co.

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an 18-year-old boy died following crash Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as Gregory Allen Thompson-Wilkie, 18, of Woodruff.

Thompson-Wilkie was traveling on Kilgore Bridge Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office. He was taken to the hospital around 4:02 a.m.

An autospy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg County Coroners office and South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate.