2 candidates run for Anderson Co. District two seat

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Democratic candidate, Glenn Davis and Republican challenger David Standard, will go head-to-head for Anderson County Council’s district two seat. Both are hoping to fill the seat left empty after the passing of longtime councilwoman Gracie Floyd.

“I’m a straight shooter. I have integrity. My work ethic is second to none. I believe in rolling the sleeves up and getting to work,” Davis said.

“They should vote for me because I am an example in this area,” Standard said. ” I’ve already been a part of the community,” he said.

The two Anderson County natives are walking two different paths, but hoping to represent one seat. Davis has years of experience working with kids, and in leadership capacities. Davis hopes to reduce crime, litter, and eliminate abandoned properties and homelessness.

“Crime, litter, abandoned houses. Houses that have caught on fire and the property owners just let them sit there. We want to build the southern part of Anderson County up, but we can’t do it with eyesores. You know, we got to make the area more attractive in order to attract businesses and more homeowners,” Davis said.

Davis also wants to focus on economic development, and other things.

“We would like to see economic growth coming this way,” Davis said.

“I don’t see this really as a problem, but I think it’s neglect. Homeland Park just built a new fire station. I guess it’s been there a year, maybe a year and a half, and they can’t move in, until they get the front of it paved. To me that would be an issue. We’ve got a new fire department there and they can’t move in, whatever it takes, we need to get that done,” Davis said.

Standard also has his stake in the game bringing years of business experience.

“I think one of the biggest things that makes me fit, you got to look at everything at a business standpoint. I was raised in a family business. We had one of the largest construction outfits in South Carolina, so it taught me at an early age–business. And being on council is business, but it’s also more than business. It’s about being a mentor. It’s about being part of the community,” Standard said.

Standard said he has already been at the forefront of many community concerns and projects.

“Well we do have community clean up and we actually get around and pick up all this stuff up. It’s sad you can go two weeks and it’s time to pick it up again,” Standard said.

“Well I’ve been out and about several years now, even before I decided to run last time. It’s very important because I see the decline, and the biggest cry you hear from people, is that they haven’t had any representation,” Standard said.

It’s Standard’s desire to grow the economy, diversity, and bring more youth activities. He also wants to reduce all the crime he has seen lately.

“Well, we do have some crime down here, and we’ve got to somehow get a grip on. Illegal guns confiscation is up a tremendous bit, but it’s still a problem around here like drive-bys,” Standard said.

Both said they want to work for the community.

“That seat up there, that’s their seat. District two seat is their seat, if Mr. Davis or myself gets elected, it’s not our seat, we just represent the people who own that seat,” Standard said.

“I’m ready to work. I’m ready to work for the district, and the residents of the district,” Davis said.

The two candidates said they are looking to bring change.

“And we will have those changes. We’re going to shine again, as I always say. Once we raise the standards, we’re going to shine again,” Standard said.

“You wake up Tuesday morning, head to the polls, get all in with Glenn,” Davis said.

Anderson County Registration and Elections said there will be 16 precincts open on Tuesday. Officials also said only those who live in Anderson County District Two, are eligible to vote in this election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.