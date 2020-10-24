2 dead in Alabama naval aircraft crash

Top Stories

by: Michael Geheren and Blake Brown/WKRG-TV

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — A Navy aircraft plane crashed southeast of Mobile, Alabama and at least two people died, NewsNation affiliate WKRG-TV reported.

“No civilians were injured on the ground,” Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Earlier authorities said at least one house was on fire.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in Foley, Alabama, near County Road 55 and Mansion St.,

The crash happened near a school. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were on the scene, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Courtesy: Pilot Brandon Ressinger via WKRG-TV

Local authorities said Department of Defense and Navy officials will handle the investigation and provide updates.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories