$2 million project underway at Green Pond Landing, bringing 1,300 seat amphitheater

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– A brand new amphitheater is being built now at Green Pond Landing and Event Center near Lake Hartwell.

“The fifth phase is $2 million. It’s a two-part project. Currently we are constructing a 1,300-seat amphitheater for fishing tournament weigh-ins. And we will also build a stage for the weigh-ins. And then in July and August, we will install the second part of this project, which is a 240-foot courtesy dock going out from the amphitheater, into Lake Hartwell. And at the end of the courtesy dock, we will have a 40-foot t-head, as well,” said Glenn Brill, Director of Anderson County Parks, Recreation, Tourism Division.

Brill said this is the only amphitheater on the entire Lake Hartwell.

“This will really help complete Green Pond Landing, cause prior to the amphitheater, the fishing tournament weigh-ins were done in one of our parking lots or down by our launch ramps. This will give a formal setting with a gorgeous back drop for people to weigh-in their Lake Hartwell bass,” Brill said.

Brill said when the seven tier amphitheater is done, the community can also use it.

“That’s the beauty of this amphitheater and it’s gorgeous setting on Lake Hartwell, when we’re not using it for fishing tournament weigh-ins, we will be able to rent it to community groups. We can have concerts out here. Fourth of July fireworks.

“That’s insane and I hope they have some good bands playing out here or something, or some good shows. That’ll be nice,” said Matthew Crawford, a resident.

Crawford said he used to come to the lake as a small child. He said he is glad to see the growth.

“It was small. It just had an old boat dock down here. They didn’t have none of this. And I remember a couple of years ago, they started building it. And it looks nice,” Crawford said.

Brill said within the last seven years, Green Pond Landing has already put big dollars into the economy.

“Last month, the economic impact of the tournaments we’ve hosted at Green Pond topped the $66 million mark. And after next March’s Bassmaster Classic, which will be the third we’ve hosted at Green Pond in seven years, that economic impact will be a little over $93 million.

Now the county believes this $2 million project will help even more.

“If you build it, they will come,” Brill added.

Anderson County officials said this phase should be complete in late August. The State Department of Natural Resources is providing $1 million for the courtesy dock. The rest of the project is being paid for by the county.