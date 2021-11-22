2 people injured in house fire caused by cooking accident

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Two people were taken to the hospital after a house was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

The Whitney Fire Department says they got the call around 8:00.

When they got there the home on California Avenue was engulfed in flames.

Kenneth Waddel, who lives behind the house, says he was there to watch it unfold.

“We got out of the back door and the whole house was on fire,” Waddel said.

Two people, who were inside at the time, were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Waddel says at first, he didn’t think anyone made it out alive.

“It was very scary. I thought the mom was dead because we couldn’t find her,” Waddel said.

The fire department says it all started in the kitchen after a cooking accident.

The Red Cross is assisting the family right now, but are also warning other people about cooking dangers, especially now with Thanksgiving around the corner and more people in the kitchen.”

“We recommend you keep an eye on what you fry. So grease fires tend to be a very dangerous thing that we can have in the in the home in the kitchen,” South Carolina Red Cross communications director Mandy McWherter said.

McWherter also says to check your smoke alarms.

“If you have smoke alarms, make sure they’re working. So test those every month and if they’re not working make sure that you’re replacing the batteries,” McWherter said.

Additionally, to be mindful of the stone at all times.

“Make sure that you’re turning off the heat source so if you’re using a stove make sure you turn it off and extinguish the flames and if you do have a fire in your home you should call 9-1-1. Use that number, escape your home and if you leave your home do not go back in,” McWherter said.