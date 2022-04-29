BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two suspects are in custody after an investigation based on community complaints, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they worked with the FBI in this investigation and seized 1.1 pounds of fentanyl, a firearm and $1,136 from a residence on Magnolia Way in Leicester. Friday morning, the FBI executed a search warrant and two suspects surrendered without an incident.



The firearm and 1.1 pounds of fentanyl were seized during this investigation. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyrius Eugene Smith and Denise Nicole Williams of Buncombe County are in the custody of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. They are both charged with the following:

fentanyl trafficking

conspire to traffic fentanyl

possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance

maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for sale of controlled substance

Smith is being held on a $300,000 bond and Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond, deputies said. They both have numerous felony drug trafficking charges from the Asheville Police Department from 2021.