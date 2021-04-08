21-year-old man charged in connection with Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to a body found on S. Main Street in Greenville on April 5.

According to Greenville Police, the body of 48-year-old James Andrew Austin Jr. was found unresponsive on 17 S. Main Street around 1:20 a.m. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Austin Jr. dead.

An autopsy later determined Austin Jr. was the victim of an assault and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police said they later identified the suspect in the case as Claude Austin Jester and obtained an arrest warrant for murder against Jester. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals late Wednesday night and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

