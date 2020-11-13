3 charged with ill treatment of animals in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people in Laurens County were charged with ill treatment of animals after deputies responded to a home in Joanna Thursday around noon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the home on Tillman Circle following reports of dogs running loose and being shot with a BB gun. Upon arrival, deputies spotted several dogs outside the home with no access to water and stated the yard was full of trash and debris.

Deputies noted a strong odor of urine and ammonia from the front porch, and said there were multiple underweight cats with matted eyes. Deputies described the inside of the home as being in deplorable condition with urine puddles, a buildup of animal feces, and an overwhelming smell as well.

Deputies also noted a dog across the street, who the individuals living in the home on Tillman Circle were responsible, was laying in deplorable conditions without access to water.

In total 11 dogs, 9 puppies and 22 cats were seized from the residence.

The following people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident: