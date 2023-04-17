CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were shot including a pair of security guards during a fight that broke out at an event overnight in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. near 2800 East Independence Blvd.

An initial investigation revealed an event was taking place at Lab City when a fight broke out. Two security officers who were trying to intervene were shot during the process, according to the police report.

All three victims transported themselves to the hospital, CMPD said.

Lab City released the following statement to Queen City News. “LABCITY was rented by a Motorcycle club for an anniversary event. The event had ended and a fight broke out as the group was leaving. Shots were fired as the security was trying to break up the fight. Those are all the details we have at this time.”

According to LabCity, the bike club had its own security. Moving forward they will no longer host events with biker clubs and all events will have to use LabCity’s security.

The suspects are unknown at this time, CMPD said.

This remains an active investigation and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

CFD, an ABC unit, operations command, CSI, and Medic were among the department that responded to the scene.