GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A $36 million Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond could bring big improvements to many communities in Greenville. City Council approved a long list of projects this week.

“It wouldn’t be a tax increase, which is exciting,” said Lillian Brock-Flemming for Greenville City Council & Mayor Pro-Tem. “It is a financial tool that cities can use in order to work on streets, roads, sidewalks, and bridges,” she said. “We have some communities that have had deferred maintenance for a long time, and so we figured this is time for us to use that particular bond while we had money in order to pay some things back and pay it down quicker,” Flemming said.

Some people said they’ve experienced broken roads and no sidewalks in some parts of Greenville.

“There’s stuff that has been broken and cracked and messed up for a long long time, and we just deal with it now and we just understand that it’s there because nobody has done anything about it,” said Alani Patterson, a Greenville resident.

“You got like potholes, you know what I’m saying,” said Joseph Brownlee, a resident. “People pay taxes to fix stuff like that and it’s not getting fixed, that’s a problem,” Brownlee said. “This neighborhood right here, Nicholtown, it kind of gets overlooked,” he said.

Soon Brownlee and Patterson’s concerns will change. More than $10 million will go for improvements to roads, streets, and bridges. Some of the improvements include Pendleton Street and the Willard Street Bridge.

Graphic from the City of Greenville’s website

$6 million of that will go to citywide street resurfacing, which starts in April. This include a special emphasis neighborhoods (majority minority communities).

“Often times people in communities complain about so many roads, so we looked at some that had been deferred for a long time and it’s time for us to work on them in some neighborhoods that didn’t have that. So in April, which is not long, we’re going to begin the process,” Flemming said.

Patterson said she has seen improvements and upgrades in places like downtown Greenville, and has hoped for change in her area.

“It’s like you see it and you’re like they’re doing stuff over here, they are doing stuff over there but this has been like this forever and ever and ever. So, why aren’t they putting attention in places where a lot of people be because lots of people be over here, and it’s like they ignore it and just do like what people see the most,” Patterson said.

Flemming said they want to focus on neighborhoods, and ensure no areas are forgotten.

“I can say to them that, that they have not been forgotten. We have worked on a lot of things in those neighborhoods, but the major things like the streets, the curbing, the sidewalk probably has been forgotten,” Flemming said. “So we’re excited because these are things that you’ve asked for and we are here now to make those things happen,” she said.

“We have not done it in years and having the tool of the infrastructure bond, is going to allow us. This is one of the major investments we have, but we’re looking at our neighborhood improvements and doing them,” Flemming said. “We focus a lot past years, on improving downtown, but we want to make sure that we go back and pick up those areas that we need to make some adjustments for in terms of traffic and in terms of school safety, and walking safety, trails–doing all of those things,” she said.

It doesn’t stop there. 12 sidewalk projects are approved, which means $8.7 million will bring walkability to communities like Webster Road, Lowndes Hill and more.

“Sidewalks would definitely be better because it’s like there are stores everywhere over here, so walking to get there would definitely make it easier and safer for the people who don’t have a car or a bike or something,” Patterson said.

“I walk a ton daily and just going around the neighborhoods and especially around this area, we could definitely use more sidewalks, so you’re not forced to walk in the road,” said Allison Lower, a resident.

$4 million will be spent on traffic management project, which includes:

Traffic count stations

Video monitoring cameras

Travel time monitoring

Signal detection

Emergency Signal Preemption

“We’re also looking at enhancing our signalization throughout citywide to make it a little bit safer,” Flemming said.

“There’s so many traffic lights in the area that are seemingly on timers, so you’ll get held up at a red light with no cross traffic coming through, especially in the early hours of the morning,” said Preston Lowery, a resident.

The plan also includes upgrades to parks and community centers.

“All I’m saying is this is going to be a really birthday gift to our infrastructure to the City of Greenville, because we haven’t done something to this level of financial capacity in a long time,” she said.

Flemming said all of this will be done in two phases.

“We’re working on the streets, sidewalks, trails, bike trails, and bridges, those things that are in the ill repair, that’s the set we’re going to do first,” Flemming said. “Some start this quarter and then next quarter we’ll work on another one and then on the next phase, we’re work on the $19 million for the last group of items, which sometimes is a continuation of some of the things we did with the $17 million,” she said.

Flemming said they hope it doesn’t take more than three to four years to get done. She also said there will be no tax increase.

“It’s an infrastructure bond which means it’s just like a savings bond–something we can borrow on from the government and then in time, we can pay it back at a different time,” Flemming said. “So, it is just a great tool for municipal governments to be able to work on those bad roads and sidewalks, and things you just don’t work on all the time,” she said.

Click here to learn more about the project and what could come to your area specifically.