FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were killed in Saturday night’s crash involving a car and a train in downtown Florence, Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.

One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no information about their condition was immediately available.

Florence police said the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. However, as of Sunday morning, police had not released any additional details about their investigation.

In a statement provided to News13 Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the CSX Corporation said a vehicle hit a CSX train that was stopped on the tracks at the North Dargan Street crossing in Florence. The spokesperson said at least three people were taken to McLeod hospital after the crash.

No one on the train was hurt, the spokesperson said, adding that the rail company is cooperating with Florence police in the investigation.

“At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve,” the spokesperson said. “We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

