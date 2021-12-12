40 young entrepreneurs compete in 1st annual Greenville Children’s Business Fair

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – 40 young entrepreneurs competed in the 1st annual Greenville Children’s Business Fair Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the event was hosted at the Vedic Center in Mauldin starting at 11:30 a.m.

The children were to create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and open for customers at this one-day marketplace, officials said.

The children were responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers, according to officials. Any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product would result in disqualification from the competition.

Cash prizes were awarded in each of the four age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13- 14) for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea” and “Most Impressive Presentation,” the press release said.

