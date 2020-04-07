46 deaths in NC blamed on coronavirus, 3,221 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw its biggest jump in the number of COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 33 deaths on Monday. Gov. Roy Cooper said the number moved up to 46 on Tuesday.

(Data: NCDHHS)

The largest previous increase was seven deaths from April 4 to April 5.

Cooper, who will hold a press conference at 2 p.m., presided over a Council of State meeting Tuesday morning where he provided some updated COVID-19 numbers.

Along with the jump in deaths, the number of overall cases increased to 3,221 from 2,870. Of the confirmed cases, 42 percent are ages 25-49 and 29 percent are 50-64.

While 20 percent of confirmed cases are ages 65+, that age range claims 80 percent of the state’s deaths.

No one under the age of 25 has died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.

A total of 90 North Carolina counties are now reporting cases of coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations followed the trend by increasing by 84 to 354.

On Monday, Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said a private company donated 600,000 masks to the state. Those masks are in addition to the 598,000 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile.

North Carolina has received 242,100 N95 masks, 460,000 gloves, 87,966 gowns, and 113,184 face shields from the federal stockpile.

The state has requested 500,000 of each of those items.

