5 SC schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Five South Carolina schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the Department of Education for this year.
The schools are:
- Clemson Elementary School, School District of Pickens County
- Mayo High For Math, Science & Technology, Darlington School District 1
- Powdersville Middle School, Anderson School District 1
- Belle Hall Elementary School, Charleston School District 1
- Meeting Street Academy-Spartanburg, Spartanburg School District 7
The criteria are based on two scores:
- Exemplary high-performing which are the schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary achievement gap-closing which are the schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.