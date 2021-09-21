5 SC schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

The US Department of Education building building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Five South Carolina schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the Department of Education for this year.

The schools are:

Clemson Elementary School, School District of Pickens County

Mayo High For Math, Science & Technology, Darlington School District 1

Powdersville Middle School, Anderson School District 1

Belle Hall Elementary School, Charleston School District 1

Meeting Street Academy-Spartanburg, Spartanburg School District 7

The criteria are based on two scores: