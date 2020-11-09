6-year-old killed in an apparent hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in South Carolina early Sunday morning. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Kayden Valdez.

WMAZ-TV reports Valdez was walking alone at around 2:30 a.m. along a road in Columbia when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials said the vehicle may have been a dark sedan.

After the collision, the driver left the scene. Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating how and why the child was alone on the roadway.