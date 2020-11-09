6-year-old killed in an apparent hit-and-run

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in South Carolina early Sunday morning. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Kayden Valdez.

WMAZ-TV reports Valdez was walking alone at around 2:30 a.m. along a road in Columbia when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials said the vehicle may have been a dark sedan.

After the collision, the driver left the scene. Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating how and why the child was alone on the roadway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories