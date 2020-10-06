693 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 693 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 17 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 147,800 COVID-19 cases and 3,275 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (5,383) was 12.9%

655 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 167 of those patients are in the ICU and 87 are on a ventilator.

A total of 1,529,816 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: