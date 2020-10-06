693 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 693 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 17 additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 147,800 COVID-19 cases and 3,275 confirmed deaths statewide.
LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Oct. 6
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (5,383) was 12.9%
655 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 167 of those patients are in the ICU and 87 are on a ventilator.
A total of 1,529,816 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 3
- Aiken County: 13
- Allendale County: 4
- Anderson County: 48
- Bamberg County: 2
- Barnwell County: 19
- Beaufort County: 8
- Berkeley County: 4
- Calhoun County: 12
- Charleston County: 25
- Cherokee County: 7
- Chester County: 1
- Chesterfield County: 6
- Clarendon County: 2
- Colleton County: 11
- Darlington County: 11
- Dillon County: 7
- Dorchester County: 12
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 7
- Florence County: 20
- Georgetown County: 8
- Greenville County: 48
- Greenwood County: 10
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 62
- Jasper County: 2
- Kershaw County: 18
- Lancaster County: 9
- Laurens County: 11
- Lee County: 1
- Lexington County: 44
- Marion County: 3
- Marlboro County: 3
- Newberry County: 19
- Oconee County: 17
- Orangeburg County: 14
- Pickens County: 33
- Richland County: 83
- Saluda County: 4
- Spartanburg County: 25
- Sumter County: 12
- Union County: 7
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 31