7 arrested, 1 sought, in Henderson County drug trafficking case

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said eight people have been charged for their role in a drug trafficking operation in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives learned in November 2019 that Dax Edward Suarez and his associated were reportedly responsible for supplying methamphetamine in Henderson County.

On Dec. 20, 2019, detectives used the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Unit to make a traffic stop on Suarez, which resulted in a pound of methamphetamine being seized.

Suarez was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on $300,000 bond. He has since been released on bond.

The following people were charged in connection to the drug trafficking organization:

Dax Edward Suarez was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and continuing criminal enterprise. Suarez is held on $1.2 million bond.

Jodi Ann Mace was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine. Mace is held on $210,000 bond.

Megan Walden was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Walden is held on $200,000 bond.

Brittany Lynn Austin was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Austin is held on $200,000 bond.

Michael Francis Pace was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Pace is held on $200,000 bond.

Joseph Michael Lancaster was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Lancaster is held on $200,000 bond.

Mindy Goode was charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Goode posted her $200,000 bond.

Deputies are still searching for Davis Roger Suarez, who is also charged with felony aid and abet a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Anyone with information regarding Suarez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911.