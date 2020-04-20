1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

7 News After The Storm: Helping Carolina’s Family

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Click here to donate!

PICKENS COUNTY/OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – 7 News Carolinas’ Family is taking a closer look at the recovery from last week’s violent storms in the Upstate.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, our crews will give you a closer look at the latest rebuilding progress and how you can help.

Anchor Amy Wood will be live from Oconee County where an EF-3 tornado hit with estimated winds of 160 miles per hour. The twister touched down south of Westminster and passed through Seneca before ending north of Clemson.

WSPA’s Ben Hoover will provide a live look at the progress being made in Marietta, where an EF-2 Tornado touched down as well.

Additionally, 7 News has partnered with the United Way of Pickens County to help raise donations from the community that will go towards clean-up and recovery efforts here in the Upstate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories