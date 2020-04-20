7 News After The Storm: Helping Carolina’s Family

Click here to donate!

PICKENS COUNTY/OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – 7 News Carolinas’ Family is taking a closer look at the recovery from last week’s violent storms in the Upstate.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, our crews will give you a closer look at the latest rebuilding progress and how you can help.

Anchor Amy Wood will be live from Oconee County where an EF-3 tornado hit with estimated winds of 160 miles per hour. The twister touched down south of Westminster and passed through Seneca before ending north of Clemson.

Drone footage shows destruction at Borg Warner Plant in Seneca from yesterday's tornado https://t.co/yyFXiwzOzd pic.twitter.com/u93ezFaQdz — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) April 14, 2020

WSPA’s Ben Hoover will provide a live look at the progress being made in Marietta, where an EF-2 Tornado touched down as well.

Additionally, 7 News has partnered with the United Way of Pickens County to help raise donations from the community that will go towards clean-up and recovery efforts here in the Upstate.