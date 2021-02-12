911 audio released in Simpsonville homicide by child abuse case

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Jerry and Ariel Robinson are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. They’re accused of homicide by child abuse in the death of three-year-old Victoria Rose Smith.

The day the child died, it appears Jerry Robinson called 911 saying their daughter was unresponsive and “choking on water;” however, the coroner determined she was killed by multiple blunt force injuries.

911 audio released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The call was placed from the Robinson home on January 14. That day, a Simpsonville Police report shows an investigator was called to investigate child abuse around 2:30 p.m. The Simpsonville Fire Department and EMS were on the scene when they arrived. The report is heavily redacted, but it says the investigator interviewed Ariel, identified as a “mother” in parentheses. The officer said she explained something from the day before. Most of her statement is redacted, but it says she told Jerry to call 911 and move someone to the floor and begin CPR.



According to the report, firefighters arrived within three minutes of being dispatched, and EMS arrived five to seven minutes after that

Just before 9 p.m. on January 14, Victoria Rose Smith was pronounced dead at Prisma Hospital.

On January 19, Jerry and Ariel Robinson were both arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse. Neither received bond.

An attorney for Jerry Robinson asked the court in late January to give his client another chance at bond but revoked that request earlier this week. He declined to say why. An attorney from another firm representing Ariel Robinson also asked for bond, saying the defendant submits she is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Court records show she is scheduled for a hearing Friday morning and is seeking a $40,000 bond.



Attorneys for both suspects declined to comment on the case at this time.