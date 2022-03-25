OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has released 911 calls that led up to a deadly shooting on Lake Keowee. The shooting happened onboard a pontoon boat on March 12.

We previously reported that the shooting happened on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a man and a woman on a pontoon boat saw another man and another woman, who had been on a jet ski, in distress in the water. Neither one was wearing a life jacket.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple drove the pontoon over and got the man and woman out of the water and onto the pontoon boat.

Deputies said 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, attacked the couple on the pontoon boat twice, before he was later shot.

Throughout the call you can hear a man in the background, his speech slurred. At one point during the call dispatched even asked the person on the phone if Morgan was intoxicated.

Dispatcher: “Is he intoxicated?”

The woman from the jet ski replied, “he’s really drunk right now,” she said while crying and screaming.

According to the incident report, the woman from the jet ski said Morgan was agitated and disrespected the elderly couple on the boat, wanting his jet ski back.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who was on the jet ski, attempted to deescalate the assault by pushing Morgan, who had also been on the jet ski, back into the water.

In an incident report, the woman from the jet ski said the couple from the pontoon boat pulled him back onto the boat again at some point.

The woman from the jet ski also told deputies, Morgan tried to take over the boat at some point during the dispute.

“He broke the kill switch on the boat. He broke our boat,” the jetski woman said.

In the incident report, the woman from the jet ski said she couldn’t believe he was acting that way when the couple was trying to rescue them.

“Hurry, please hurry. We can’t take it much longer,” the woman from the pontoon boat said. “My husband is the one who had to fire at him and hit him in the head. He’s attacking us. He’s already broken something in the boat, dragged him out of the water after he wrecked his jet ski and now, he’s fighting my husband. Hurry,” the woman said.

“Oh shoot, he’s starting to fight my husband again,” the woman from the boat said.

Later, you could hear the woman from the jet ski pick up the phone, crying, scared and praying. The woman from the boat was in the background praying, as well.

“Lord please help us please, please, please, please, please,” Jetski woman said.

“We need you right now. God help us Lord. Cast the devil out of him,” said the elderly woman who was screaming. “Lord cast the devil out. Lord stop him. Stop him. Lord, we need you,” the woman said.

Then a shot and screaming could be heard in the background.

“I got everybody coming to you,” a dispatcher said.

“We just had to shoot him. Please hurry,” said the elderly woman from the pontoon boat. “Oh my gosh, he’s shot now, hurry. Hurry.

Dispatcher: “You said he’s shot now?”

“Yes, my husband had to shoot him. He tried to choke him and knock him out of the boat,” the woman said.

The woman from the jet ski, said the elderly woman was praying with Morgan, and attempted to calm him down. The woman from the jet ski said nothing worked, and that the shooter just had to shot him, she told deputies.

7NEWS also received 911 calls from witnesses looking from their home.

“There are gunshots now. Why hasn’t anybody arrived,” a caller said.

Another caller said, “I did hear something that sounded like…it sounded like a gun pop,” a man said.

The coroner’s office Morgan, was shot in the chest while on the pontoon boat.

Deputies said the man on the pontoon shot Morgan, fearing for his and his wife’s life while being assaulted.

According to the report, officers searched Morgan’s truck, and they found drug paraphernalia, and what they believe was marijuana and beer cans.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office determined the case was self-defense based on evidence presented from investigators.