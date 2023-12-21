SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Thursday morning, Spartanburg County deputies sped down Shiloh Church Road to the scene of a burglary in progress. One man was taken to the hospital after being shot, deputies said.

Thursday’s call – which is still under investigation – is one of thousands first responders will handle over the holiday season.

In Spartanburg County, every single 911 call is answered by the county’s dispatch center. Operators coordinate fire departments, coroner personnel, law enforcement agencies and EMS to respond to the community’s needs.

So far in 2023, the center has taken roughly 220,000 calls for service. Operators – like all first responders – will man their stations daily through the holidays.

“Everyone knows that when you get into this line of work that you’re… going to miss some weekends with your family,” Recruitment Coordinator Tristan Parker. “It just comes with the job. Everybody here has a servant’s heart and is here to help the public.”

This year, the center has handled a record number of callers with only about two-thirds of the staff they need. They are actively hiring.

