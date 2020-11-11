987 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 987 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 178,524 with 3,809 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (6,074) was 16.2 percent.

780 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 198 of those patients are in the ICU with 97 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,225,627 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: