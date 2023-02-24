Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) TV- Nonpartisan nonprofit Determined to Soar will kick off Women’s History Month with a program of song, dance and story by local performing artists.

The program will feature Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin at 7:30pm on March 1, for An Evening with Marlee Matlin. Matlin is deaf.

In addition to her appearance on stage at Converse’s Twichell Auditorium, Ms. Matlin will also visit the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind at 8:30 am that morning.

Tickets available Converse University Box Office bit.ly/DTSMarleeMatlin

General -$35 Seniors and Students – $20 Converse Students – FREE