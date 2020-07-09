Live Now
ACC Fall Olympic Sports competition delayed until at least September 1

by: WSPA

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The ACC announced Thursday all Fall Olympic Sports competition will be delayed until at least September 1.

In a statement the conference said the decision allowed for “each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.”

Competition impacted by the delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

