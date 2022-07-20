COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrived at a Colleton County courtroom on Wednesday morning nearly a week after being indicted in the killings of his wife and son.

The indictment was handed down by a Grand Jury in Colleton County on Thursday, charging the former attorney with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and youngest son Paul (22), at their family property in June 2021.

“Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel after the charges were announced. “At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul.”

Investigators say Alex shot Margaret and Paul using a shotgun and rifle, according to indictments from SLED. It is unclear what additional evidence led them to make their decision.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Murdaugh’s attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – released a statement saying they planned to immediately file a motion for a speedy trial, and request that Attorney General Alan Wilson turn over all evidence within 30 days, as required by law.

“It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them,” Murdaugh’s attorneys said.

Wednesday’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the hearing.