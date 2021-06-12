Alligator spotted cooling off at the ocean in Myrtle Beach

Kim Wallace of Kentucky captured footage of the gator going for a swim on Friday. (Kim Wallace)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Even alligators enjoy cooling off with an occasional dip in the ocean.

Kim Wallace of Kentucky captured video of this gator on Friday while vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

In a Facebook post, Wallace says she’s seen baby sharks, a stingray and jellyfish. “But NEVER DID I EVER expect to see this!!!”

(Video courtesy of Kim Wallace/Facebook)

Wallace later wrote that local lifeguards had followed the alligator across the beach until officials from Alligator Adventures, a zoo in North Myrtle Beach, could transfer it to the facility.

“I kept hoping to see a shark,” Wallace joked on Facebook. “This is better!”

Alligators are primarily freshwater animals, preferring swamps, lakes or ponds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are not often found near the ocean.