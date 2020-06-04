Almost 19,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 19,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending May 30 totaled 18,986, a decrease of 5,964 claims from the week prior. The total represents the seventh decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last eleven weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 559,531.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,880, followed by Spartanburg County with 1,385 and Spartanburg County with 1,362.

Nearly 43 million people have filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.