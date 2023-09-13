MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby was found safe after his mother was assaulted and he was taken by two suspects.

Just before 9 a.m., the Mayodan Police Department confirmed that the suspects had been arrested and the baby had been found in good health by the Greensboro Police Department.

Mayodan Police Department says that just before 1 a.m. they were called about a breaking/entering and child abduction at a home on North 4th Avenue. At the scene, they found the victim who had been assaulted and told officers that two women assaulted her and took her 11-month-old son.

The suspects, Kenya Shana Robinson and Atiya Janelle Douglas, allegedly drove away in a silver sedan. Warrants were issued for felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspects and victim did know each other, according to officials.

This is a developing story.