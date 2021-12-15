American Heart Association says focus on balanced versus restrictive diet when seeking a healthier lifestyle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Heart Association said as we navigate the holiday season, it’s important to make healthy dietary choices to encourage a more healthy lifestyle.

The organization said recent research indicates women can benefit from following the Mediterranean diet, a diet heavy in fruits and vegetables. Several salads and side dishes as well as lean meats like chicken and fish help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Limiting red meats to once a week and choosing lean meats like turkey and fish can make a huge difference said Marketing Director Megan Ramsey. Some research also indicates incorporating certain types of insects can be beneficial and add nutrients to your diet.

To find out more visit Heart.org or consider reaching out to a primary care physician.

You can find resources to do that with Bon Secours St. Francis here.