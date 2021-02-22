American Red Cross sending Upstate volunteers to Texas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As of Monday morning, power has been restored to most of Texas, but more than a thousand public water systems are still out of service.

The American Red Cross said three of its volunteers from the Upstate will help those in need.

Two volunteers will fly to Texas Monday to help deliver emergency supplies to impacted communities.

A third volunteer will work from the Upstate to help coordinate transportation, staffing and equipment delivery. American Red Cross said they’ll send more disaster workers from South Carolina if needed.

Meanwhile, another effort is underway in the Upstate. Community activist Cassandra Staley Jackson began collecting cases of water after hearing about the need for fresh water.

She said she will drive them from Greenville to Houston on Friday and hopes her effort can help bring communities together.

“I don’t think you necessarily have to know people or be from that city to help because this is a ‘we’ situation now,” she said.

Jackson will be collecting bottled water this week before she leaves for Texas on Friday.

You can bring donations to Jackson in Greenville at 570 West Washington Street.