Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – After months of congressional negotiation and stalemates, some Americans could finally receive another COVID relief payment as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Twitter.

Those $600 payments would be sent via direct deposit, with paper stimulus checks being mailed Wednesday.

Mnuchin added that the Get My Payment tracking tool on the IRS website, which has been temporarily unavailable, will be accessible again “later this week.”

Americans who make under $75,000 per year will soon receive a one-time $600 check based on their 2019 income for them as well as for dependents under the age of 17. The payments are gradually diminished for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.

Meantime, a Senate vote on a bill to raise the second stimulus check to $2,000, an amount supported by Democrats and President Trump, was blocked Tuesday by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue after shutting down Democrats’ proposed vote on the checks.

McConnell countered with a bill that would tie the $2,000 stimulus checks to the repeal of Section 230, the social media immunity law, and the creation of a commission on election fraud.

This is a developing story.

