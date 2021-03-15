An Anderson County family remembers life and legacy of 18-year-old boater

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County 18-year-old is being remembered after a tragic boating accident Friday night.

Jack Hunt’s family held a visitation service on Monday night at the Sullivan-King Mortuary, in his honor.

“It was a warm day so the fish would be biting really well and he wanted to just go out and practice and see how much he could catch. So that’s what he did. He’s a very experienced boater. It didn’t concern me at all for him to be on the lake. It was just a tragic fatal accident that occurred. It’s totally unavoidable what happened. A freak accident actually,” said Beth Hunt, Jack’s mom.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s office said it happened around 11:30 Friday night on Lake Secession. Investigators said the Erskine College student and another student, were traveling back to a boat landing dock, when the boat hit debris in the water, which injured Hunt. The cause of death has been determined as accidental.

“They were practicing for a tournament that they were going to have on Sunday,” Beth said.

“Jack’s world was fishing. I mean Jack was motivated by fishing. He lived to fish. All of our family meals, fishing was a topic,” said Lee Hunt, Jack’s dad.

Hunt received a full scholarship as a member of the Erskine College Bass Fishing Team.

“That was Jack’s passion. And Jack didn’t do anything half-way,” said Lee. “Whether it be landscaping, working on the local farms, and the chicken houses, Jack did everything 100 percent, all in. And that’s how he was with fishing too,” he said.

Jack has left behind many trophies in his bedroom, but his family said it was not only on the water, where he was a champion, it was on land, as well.

“Jack was a people person. He loved people. He had relationships with everyone. He wanted to help everybody too. He had a love for Christ. He would share his story with anybody,” Beth said.

“I can remember him telling me, “I was at the gas station today, and I witnessed to a man,” and I’d say, “Jack please be careful.” And he was like, “I’m not afraid,” Beth said. “Awesome kid. This is absolutely devastating for all of us. I mean, it’s just, to know Jack was to love him, and everybody that has walked in my door that’s what they’ve said,” Beth said.

“It was easy for Jack. He made it easy. He made it easy for us to love people. He challenged us to love people,” Lee said.

Hunt’s dad said he knows his son was in heaven the night he died, as he did what he loved until death.

“He was an awesome fishermen and he accomplished many things in fishing, but he was just a great person. He loved his family,” Beth said.

The family said it’s these memories they’ll hold on to, when they think of Hunt’s life forever.

“We’re going to remember the smile and Jack’s love for people, that’s Jack’s legacy,” Lee explained.

Hunt’s funeral will be held at Townville Baptist Church on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Click here, to find out more details.