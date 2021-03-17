An upstate district will pay teachers $60 an hour for summer school; hopes to close achievement gap

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Teachers will make $60 an hour, if they teach summer school in Anderson School District Five. The district said the summer school salary has nearly doubled, as its teachers typically get paid $30 an hour for the session.

Anderson School District Five said many students need to be in summer school, especially after some have fallen behind due to the pandemic. The district also said its summer school salary offering is one of the highest.

“You know we’re worried and I think every superintendent in this nation should be worried about this huge gap that we’re going to have to close between students that have been engaged, students who have not,” said Superintendent Tom Wilson, Anderson School District Five.

Superintendent Wilson said he hopes the solution will be getting as many students as possible in kindergarten through 12th grades, into summer school– if they are struggling or have fallen behind.

“Especially in elementary, we are looking at our lowest achievers first, through our assessments and contacting those parents, to get them enrolled,” Superintendent Wilson said.

Summer school will begin on June 21 and will consist of two sessions until July 30. The district will call the first half Session A, and the second half Session B. Inside each session, the district said morning and afternoon classes will be offered.

Summer school will be conducted over two, three-week sessions:

Session A: June 21-July 9. There will be no summer school on Monday, July 5th.

Session B: July 12-July 30

Staff may decide to work session A or session B, or both.

Approximately four elementary schools, one middle school, and both high schools will serve as the sites.

Summer school sites:

At Centerville Elementary, with McLees Elementary, New Prospect Elementary, and Whitehall Elementary students attending

At North Pointe Elementary, with Calhoun Elementary, Concord Elementary, and Midway Elementary students attending

At Varennes Elementary, with Homeland Park Elementary students attending

At Nevitt Forest Elementary, with only Nevitt Forest students attending

All Summer Reading Camp third graders will attend at Centerville Elementary

Robert Anderson Middle School

T.L. Hanna and West Side High Schools

“So it’s going to be full blown summer school. We’ll transport the kids. We’ll feed them breakfast, we’ll feed them lunch,” said Superintendent Wilson.

Wilson said some teachers will only have a few days off between the end of this school year, and the beginning of the summer classes.

“So we want to make it as attractive as possible to attract teachers because their summer will be gone,” Superintendent Wilson said. “If a teacher is working six hours a day, you’re getting paid for six hours a day over those 29 days of summer school, they could gross over $10,000,” Superintendent Wilson said.

It’s music to the ears of teachers like Rebecca Junker, who typically take the summer off or seek other summer jobs just to have a continuous paycheck.

“Usually, I’d get another summer job. I would nanny or work at a summer camp, but anytime I get to better the community and work with the students, is my favorite thing to do,” Junker said.

Junker is a World History teacher at Westside High School. Junker is one of many teachers who already submitted an application.

“I think it’s very important for me to partake in this because I have a relationship with majority of the students at Westside, and if I can ever do anything to help them succeed and to help them continue in their education the best way possible, I’d like to take every opportunity to do,” Junker said.

“This is bigger than the salary. This is about our kids, and the future of these students. It’s kind of like we got to pay for it now, or we’re going to pay for it later. And so we’re excited about it. We think we’ll make tremendous gains,” Superintendent Wilson said.

The district is hoping by having teachers in the classroom over the summer, it will set students and teachers up for a successful year in the future.

“It’s going to take us years to get through this, and money is only part of it, having dedicated teachers in those classrooms is going to make the difference,” Superintendent Wilson said.

“I think most of us are just, we’re ready to have the students on an equal platform all starting in August,” Junker said.

The district said it will be recruiting in-house first for teachers, and will only look at employees from other districts, if need be.

Superintendent Wilson said they are expecting to have all students back in face-to-face instruction next school year.

Anderson School District Five said it is using COVID Relief funds to pay for the salaries. The district is also seeking teacher assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and support staff, to run the full in-person summer operation.