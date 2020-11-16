An Upstate free clinic needs your help after major flood damage

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–The Anderson Free Clinic needs your help after major flooding left their entire building damaged. The non-profit will temporarily move to another facility to serve patients.

Last Sunday, water seeped into nearly every room at the free clinic.

“I was like, Oh lord, depending on where it is, we’ve got a real problem. Our patients rely on us for a lot. And I knew that was going to cause us to be down for a while,” said Victoria Jones, Clinical Intake Coordinator, at the Anderson Free Clinic.

The non-profit serves the homeless and uninsured low-income patients. It’s now in need of help after a water line in the bathroom broke.

“A water line broke that comes from the water into the tank of the toilets. Clean water at least,” said Tammie Collins, Executive Director, Anderson Free Clinic.

“In less than 24 hours, it managed to flood our whole upstairs area which is our medical, dental, and vision areas. And then all of that water had to go somewhere, it went down to where our pharmacy, our community room, and offices will be located,” Collins said.

The pharmacy downstairs, was set to be completed in 30 days, now they will have to start from scratch.

“So the pharmacy was not downstairs, had it been, we would’ve loss over a million dollars worth of medicine,” Collins said. “The only thing left to do was to put down our new floors,” she said.

The organization runs on donations and grants. It now needs new flooring, lights, walls, and in some areas–new insulation.

“Right now, financial help is probably our biggest need,” Collins said. “The amount of water that flooded us, I can’t imagine what our water bill is going to be…just the little things like that, that are now going to add up and really kind of throw the budget out the window,” she said.

They’re welcoming any financial support to help with the repairs and their clients.

“It’s very important. I don’t think a lot of people realize what we do here and how important we are to the community as whole. We don’t only service homeless people, or people who are out on the street. We actually service working individuals that just can’t afford insurance,” Jones said.

Staff are now left to clean up the remnants, and move temporarily to AnMed Health’s old retail pharmacy down the road.

“We’re also struggling with COVID. We’ve had to limit volunteers and so that’s been another challenge,” Collins added.

Inspectors were out assessing the damage on Monday. The organization is still working to find out what will have to be replaced and repaired.

To help with donations or to volunteer, visit Anderson Free Clinic’s website, or call (864) 226-1294.

Collins said since the flooding, they have been closed to walk-in patients and nurse practitioners have been doing phone visits. Collins also said they will start seeing patients in-person starting Tuesday and Wednesday at the Honea-Path location. By Thursday, they plan to be fully operational at the temporary location.

As for their impacted facility, they don’t anticipate it being fully functional until sometime in January.