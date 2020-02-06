Anderson Area Crime Stoppers offering reward for two recent murder cases

Anderson County, SC — Anderson County leaders need your help in solving some serious crimes that have happened within the last few months.

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement leaders and Anderson Area Crime Stoppers met to talk about unsolved cases and the crimes in the area. Now they’re coming up with a plan to crack down on crime.

“In Anderson, we’ve been seeing a number of violent crimes. Assaults, murders and things of that nature,” said Stephen Combs, President of the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff investigators said it’s these types of crimes that are becoming all to common on Anderson County’s streets.

It’s the reason the crime stopper group is working around the clock with law enforcement.

“In some cases giving some resolution to families that have lost loved ones,” said Fred Bariou, member of the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers.

Bariou has been a part of the group for 16 years. However, now more than ever, he and other members have an urgent plea to solve two recent murders. They’re even putting out a $1,000 reward for each.

“One happened on West Market Street at the Old Skool Club. There was a shooting that took place there,” Combs said.

That case in December–involves the death of Stevie Lashaun Anderson. Also, in late January, they found the body of Mericus Scott in an Anderson County retention pond.

“There’s people out there that knows things, but they’re afraid to say things,” Bariou said.

And that’s why they need those who know something to speak up quickly.

“The families that have been affected by these tragedies, they want the closure, and that one piece of critical information that the community has can do just that,” Combs added.

To submit an anonymous tip about those particular crimes, you’re encouraged to call the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Anderson Area Crime Stopper leaders said it’s important for you to know–they take the anonymous tips and provide them to investigators without the public ever knowing who provided the information.