Anderson Co. births 12 new downtown businesses amid pandemic; more coming city-wide

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–While the Coronavirus has caused a lot of challenges for many, City of Anderson leaders said, its downtown is blooming with new businesses, and expansions.

The city saw 12 new downtown businesses in 2020, despite the weight of the pandemic.

“This has been such a tough year for small businesses unsurprisingly, as of oppose to everyone here, Anderson businesses are doing really well. We’ve had 12 new businesses open up in this year alone, which adds to the number of businesses that’ve opened up over the last 24 months,” said Andrew Strickland, Assistant City Manager for Anderson. “There’s a tremendous swell of interest in business, living in Anderson, the quality of life, and it’s just a really good time to be here,” Strickland.

Strickland said the pandemic did give some businesses a little pause, but through partnerships with the City, growth is taking place.

“No one could predict that there was going to be a global pandemic, but one thing we did when we sought out a location, was one that we could both occupy together,” said Joshua Pritchett, Owner of Electric City Brewing Company.

Pritchett opened his full-service brewery and coffee roaster shop in July. Pritchett is housed in a building off on Calhoun Street, it’s a concept he created with his friend Nick, who opened TLK Training in the same building.

“The city provided us financial help. They had a loan program through the city that was extremely beneficial to us, and without it, I don’t know if we would have been able to open up without their assistance,” said Nick Meeks, Co-Owner TLK Training.

Both businesses are one of twelve downtown establishments, able to survive the wave of the pandemic’s dark cloud.

“We have seen new businesses come downtown, expansions take place. We continue to see a lot of interest in downtown, in the greater Anderson area. And we’re seeing a really healthy business market,” said David McCuen, Anderson City Manager. “I have to applaud our entrepreneurs and our small business owners being very adaptive to the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been very creative, innovative, we’ve partnered with them,” McCuen said.

“And they’ve done as well as you can do during the pandemic. But we’ve also seen new businesses come and also expansions take place. So we continue to see a strong interest in new businesses. So, we’re working with many new ones now that we’ll announce in 2021. And the other thing that we’re seeing is more people coming to Anderson. We’re seeing a large growth, one of the fastest accelerated growth or one of the fastest growths that we’ve seen in Anderson take place in some 20 years,” McCuen added.

The new businesses consists of a wide variety, including new retail shops, boutiques, and more.

“As far as the city is concerned, we just want to make sure that we’re strengthen our culture, our small business ecosystem here in Anderson. We want to make sure that there’s an avenue for growth,” Strickland said.

“With those businesses that are coming, of course we’ve done really well with working with the county and the county leading our economic development efforts on the manufacturing scene, and we’re just continuing to see a very strong market for that,” McCuen said.

The city also said business revenue is also doing fairly well.

“In the numbers that we can see from business revenue, is they’ve been doing well, with the restaurants, we do see those numbers from hospitality taxes that are paid to the city.” McCuen said.

However, some businesses said their still facing true realities.

“I can’t say we’re thriving, we surviving, and that’s all we can ask for right now. Hopefully that turns around here in the future, but there has been opportunities through the state and city, to help us make ends meet. So I’m grateful for that,” Pritchett said.

Businesses said they’re making the best of what they have, and working together to become stronger this year.

“Yeah, we’re doing okay. Like I said, we’re a small business, we did open a gym in the middle of the pandemic, which may be the worst timing in history, but we’re making it right now and we plan on being here for a long time,” Meeks said.

McCuen said they continue to see interest from private developers and new businesses, which will create more expansions this year.

“The mayor and city council has been very strategic in building and fostering a community for business growth. And with the environment that we’ve created, we’ve seen just continued interest from private developers coming in, new businesses coming in, expansion taking place, and we have a good growing local economy,” McCuen said.

“I think again, our interest is in growing our existing small business base. There are some needs in the community I’d say downtown, we hear a need for retail growth, a couple more shops, and so we’re talking to some folks specifically to see if they’d be interested in opening up downtown,” Strickland said.

New businesses that opened in Downtown Anderson in 2020:

-Wine and Design

-Benson Street Collective

-McGee’s Irish Pub Expansion

-Greg Steele Law

-Edward Jones Investments

-Electric City Brewing

-TLK Training

-Collective Boutique

-The Olive Shoe

-Will Malone Photography

-Electric City Fitness Co.

-Arbor Properties Group