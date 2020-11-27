Anderson Co. church delivers hot Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of students facing hard times

STARR, SC (WSPA)–Nearly 300 Anderson County students who are less fortunate, were able to enjoy hot Thanksgiving meals with help from a church.

Members and volunteers from Shiloh Baptist Church, delivered those meals to students in Anderson School District five on Thursday.

It was all hands-on deck as 70 volunteers plated the hot meals, and approximately 12 crews went out into the community to deliver them.

“They don’t have the resources that the rest of us have where we can just walk into the kitchen and just pull out food and start cooking for families. So knowing that there’s hundreds of kids out there like that, who need to be able to have this kind of community help, there’s no way you can just sit back with that knowledge, and just be comfortable with the knowledge that someone else might not have something, especially hundreds of school-aged kids,” said Indy Wooten, volunteer.

“School districts in Anderson, South Carolina and in the surrounding areas, actually have hundreds of children that are displaced kind of children, and either they’re homeless or in between homes,” Indy added.

The church worked with Anderson School District Five, who identified a number of students who are displaced with their families. Some of the students are living in cars, hotels, shelters, or just less fortunate during this holiday season.

“We’ve been going through a rough patch and now that we’re working and everything is getting back better, to know that there’s people out there that’s still good and willing to help us, is wonderful,” said one parent.

Plates were stacked with things like turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and dessert. The hot meal is something David Evans didn’t expect to come this year, especially during a pandemic.

“I didn’t have any idea if that would even be possible this year,” Evans said.

Wanda Wooten spearheads the give back project every year, and said the smiling faces is what keeps her going.

“That’s what Thanksgiving is. I mean being thankful for all that you have. You know god blesses us, so that we can bless others, and that’s what we want to do. It makes you feel so good inside to see them happy,” Wanda said.

Although the entire world is living through the pandemic, people said they’re more thankful that Shiloh Baptist Church in Starr, is doing what they can to help others during a time of uncertainty.

“We’re grateful that there’s people out there that can help people in need,” said Debbie Bennett, a parent.

“There’s a lot of good people still out there. There’s a lot of good people that believe in God and still do the right thing everyday on a normal routine. They do the right thing everyday, because they’re doing it in God’s work,” Evans added.

Shiloh Baptist Church also provided extra food to some of those families. Organizers hope the additional food will last over the next couple of days, while students are out of school.