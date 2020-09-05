AWARE asks for public’s help in locating missing endangered woman last seen in the Upstate

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The AWARE Foundation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman that was last seen in the Upstate.

A release from the foundation states that Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County on September 4 around 2:00 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Henriques was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt. The release states they have reason to believe she could be a danger to herself.

If you see Priscilla or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2020-53218.

Missing Persons Report (The AWARE Foundation)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories