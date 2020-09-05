AWARE asks for public’s help in locating missing endangered woman last seen in the Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The AWARE Foundation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman that was last seen in the Upstate.

A release from the foundation states that Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County on September 4 around 2:00 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Henriques was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt. The release states they have reason to believe she could be a danger to herself.

If you see Priscilla or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2020-53218.

Missing Persons Report (The AWARE Foundation)