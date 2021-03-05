Anderson Co. Deputy returns home with surprise police escort and neighborhood parade

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County Sheriff Deputy is home, after two months of battling COVID-19, and nearly on his death bed. Friday morning, Deputy Jerry Brown Jr., was surprised with an escort and welcome home parade.

Deputy Brown said he was in the hospital since January 2. During his battle, he was on a ventilator and a medically induced coma for awhile.

“My primary care doctor, when I came around and knew who I was, knew who my name was, started waking up from the induced coma, from the tracheotomy, told me he said boy, he said you had your hand on deaths door knob, you just didn’t turn the handle and walk through,” Deputy Brown said. “He said the first time I saw you, I thought you might’ve had a couple hours left, and you were going to be another statistic,” he said.

Deputy Brown was in the medically induced coma for more than a month, and finally woke up just days before Valentine’s Day.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster the whole time because they didn’t think he was going to make it. They told me that to be prepared for him to not to come back home,” said Alicia Brown, Deputy Brown’s wife.

However, when the 56-year-old deputy left AnMed Health Rehabilitation Hospital, it was a moment he did see coming.

“When I came into the lobby, I saw a group of young ladies, nurses, and hospital staff and that’s kind sort of what I was focused on and my wife, and I didn’t really pay attention to outside, wasn’t looking outside,” Deputy Brown said. “And I looked up and I said, wait what all them police cars out there for, and when I come through those doors, it was overwhelming.”

Approximately 40 Anderson County Sheriff Department cars were waiting outside, ready to escort him to his Williamston home.

“It took me by surprise and this escort home and the show of support from my neighbors and some of my family could be here. It’s just too much,” Deputy Brown said.

“Not only being a sheriff, but as a neighbor, everybody here loves him. And we’re just really super excited to see that he beat this and he’s able to come home today to his daughter and his wife,” said a neighbor.

Although he’s still on oxygen and paralyzed in one part of his leg–family, neighbors, and colleagues now celebrate the new survivor.

“I’ve been working with this place for 32 years come May the 5th. This will be one of the most memorable moments of my career. I appreciate each and every one of you,” Deputy Brown said. “Thank you is not enough to say to anybody here to convey, you know, how I feel,” he said.

Deputy Brown said he has a long road to recovery. He hopes to one day get back to work in the near future.