Anderson Co. father reflects on death of son after weekend shooting

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County father is remembering his son after he was shot and killed at a Pendleton apartment on Sunday night.

As the investigation continues, the victim’s family is still searching for answers.

“We came back, we sat in the car, we did our man-to-man heart to heart talks that we do all the time. And you know for about an hour and after that, he went in the house in good spirits,” said Andrigues Belton, victim’s father.

On Sunday, Belton never imagined a car ride to the grocery and back, would be the last time he would see his 24-year-old son, Andriques Boseman.

“I got the phone call from his girlfriend’s brother, and he said he thinks something happened and at that moment, you start entertaining every thought. Every possibility.

Approximately two hours after, Belton saw his son, investigators said Boseman had been shot in the chest while answering the door at the Palmetto Village Apartments in Pendleton. Boseman died at the scene.

“I just think that healing will probably never happen in this situation and trust me, I am going through,” Belton said.

Belton said Boseman was in the apartment with his girlfriend and their one-year-old child when it happened. Something he’s still trying to come to grips with, after the in-depth conversation they just had about life.

“…Turning his life around. He was on the path of that. So that’s the thing, I seen it. I seen it in his calmness. I seen it in his demeanor. His words, his personality, everything was genuine,” Belton said.

This father said his son played basketball, football, and track at Cresent High School and would give his all in everything and for everyone he loved.

“You’re talking about him being a fire-y competitor, stubborn at sometimes, but mild manned. He was for his team, his family. He would come to your aid at any time,” Belton said.

While detectives are still investigating what happened and who was involved, Belton has one plea.

“I want justice. I want the guy that done this to be found and brought to justice. I want people to know that he took a life. He took a gifted young man…Who had dreams and ambitions and a desire to do good and was on the path of doing good and being a father to his child. Loving father, committed son, brother, significant other–that’s what I want them to know,” Belton said.

Now, this dad is left with only memories of his son.

“He was the fire, you know behind everybody,” Belton said. “Yeah, he’s going to be missed, I’m serious,” Belton added.

This is still an active investigation. The State Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, along with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Pendleton Police Department.