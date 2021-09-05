Anderson Co. host hot air balloon festival to support cancer patients

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA)- Hot air balloons are rising this Labor Day weekend at the the 4th annual Hot Air Affair in Anderson County. It’s main goal – to let people know they can rise above cancer.

Bar-b-que, snow cones, jump castles and hot air balloons brought people together to the Williamston Ballfields.

However, the biggest reason for the event is to spread awareness of the love and support from the Cancer Association of Anderson.

Director of the Cancer Association of Anderson, Angie Stringer said, “To let people know we’re here, we’re a local organization, we help local people. Everything we raise stays in Anderson County.”

Every year they give cancer patients and survivors an experience of a lifetime, allowing them to either tether or take flight in a hot air balloon.

Stringer says this is a way to get their minds off of everything they’ve been through fighting cancer.

For Kim Strickland, being a breast cancer survivor makes days like Saturday, even more special.

“I can’t even explain the feeling when I went up. It had been months of treatment, surgery, radiation. I couldn’t even get in they had to pick me up and put me in the balloon in the basket but when I got up there it’s the most peace I had in months,” Strickland said.

Sunday and Monday there will be no food trucks or vendors but you’ll still be able to see the hot air balloons in the sky during sunrise and sunset.

The schedule for the hot air balloon release could be changed due to weather, but you can stay up to date here.